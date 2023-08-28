Report in graft case against SK Sinha on 26 Oct

Bangladesh

BSS
28 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Report in graft case against SK Sinha on 26 Oct

BSS
28 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 03:54 pm
SK Sinha. Photo: Collected
SK Sinha. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today set 26 October for submitting probe report in a graft case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge (in-charge) Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court set the date as investigation agency Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) couldn't submit the report today.

The ACC on 31 March 2022, filed the case under sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act and section 5 (2) of the Anti-corruption Act.

According to the case documents, Ananta Kumar Sinha bought the house at a cost of around Taka 2.40 crore.

As the ACC couldn't identify any legal source of the money paid for the home, it believes that the money was earned illegally or laundered from Bangladesh.

Top News

SK Sinha / Justice Sinha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh