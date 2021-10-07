Ex-CJ Sinha sued for money laundering, acquiring illegal assets

Corruption

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 04:18 pm

Related News

Ex-CJ Sinha sued for money laundering, acquiring illegal assets

ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed the case against Sinha

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 04:18 pm
Ex-CJ Sinha sued for money laundering, acquiring illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha for acquiring illegal assets beyond known source of income.

ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed the case against Sinha.

According to the case, the former chief justice unfairly acquired assets worth Tk7.14 crore by misusing his power for nefarious purposes.

The case was filed under section 27(1) of the ACC Act 2004, section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act- 1947 and section 4 (2), (3) of the Money Laundering Act-2012.

Earlier on 10 July, 2019, the ACC filed another case accusing Sinha and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk4 crore.

On 25 September, 2019, the anti-graft body summoned five officials of the Farmers Bank Ltd for interrogation over the deposit of Tk4 crore in Sinha's account with the Supreme Court branch of Sonali Bank Ltd. 

The investigation officer of the case filed a chargesheet against the 11 accused on 10 December, 2019.

On 13 August, 2020, a court framed charges against the 11 including Sinha. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

SK Sinha / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 