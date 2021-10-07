Ex-CJ Sinha sued for money laundering, acquiring illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha for acquiring illegal assets beyond known source of income.

ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed the case against Sinha.

According to the case, the former chief justice unfairly acquired assets worth Tk7.14 crore by misusing his power for nefarious purposes.

The case was filed under section 27(1) of the ACC Act 2004, section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act- 1947 and section 4 (2), (3) of the Money Laundering Act-2012.

Earlier on 10 July, 2019, the ACC filed another case accusing Sinha and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk4 crore.

On 25 September, 2019, the anti-graft body summoned five officials of the Farmers Bank Ltd for interrogation over the deposit of Tk4 crore in Sinha's account with the Supreme Court branch of Sonali Bank Ltd.

The investigation officer of the case filed a chargesheet against the 11 accused on 10 December, 2019.

On 13 August, 2020, a court framed charges against the 11 including Sinha.

