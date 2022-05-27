Rains to drench Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
27 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

Rains to drench Bangladesh

UNB
27 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:01 pm
Rains to drench Bangladesh

A reprieve from the sweltering summer heat is on the way, as showers are likely to drench the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the weather department said Friday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

A mild heatwave is sweeping through the districts of Rajshahi, Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira, and it may ease in some places.

The highest temperature today was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius in Khulna's Mongla, while the minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees in Rajshahi.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at 55mm in Chattogram's Feni in the last 24 hours till 6pm Friday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the BMD said.

Top News

rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

7h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

7h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

9h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

3h | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

3h | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

8h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide