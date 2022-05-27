Rains to drench Bangladesh

A reprieve from the sweltering summer heat is on the way, as showers are likely to drench the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, the weather department said Friday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

A mild heatwave is sweeping through the districts of Rajshahi, Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira, and it may ease in some places.

The highest temperature today was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius in Khulna's Mongla, while the minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees in Rajshahi.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at 55mm in Chattogram's Feni in the last 24 hours till 6pm Friday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the BMD said.