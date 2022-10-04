RAB reforms is an ongoing process: IGP

Reforms in the Rapid Action Battalion, or in any institution for that matter, is a continuous process, which changes from time to time, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

"To tackle various types of crimes, the law enforcers continuously become more resourceful by changing tactics and adopting new technologies," the IGP told a media brief yesterday at the police headquarters auditorium.

When asked about the police's role in the upcoming parliamentary polls, the police chief said, "Police will follow the directives of the Election Commission (EC). We will act and perform our duties according to the law and the country's constitution. However, we will probe specific complaints of irregularities."

However, he avoided responding to queries on allegations of repression on the opposition parties.

In response to the question that only a few policemen are always recruited across Dhaka city and in other important places, the new IGP said, "If there is any grouping in the police, give me the information, I will look into it."

Regarding the training of militants in the Rohingya camps, the IGP said, "We are taking action based on every information we have received. Terrorist attacks are not taking place because of the steps we are taking."

Asked whether some 97,000 foreigners, who are staying illegally in Bangladesh and are involved in many crimes including militancy, are a threat to the country, the IGP said, "We collect information about them on a regular basis. We take information from their countries. If they are found to be involved in crimes, actions are taken against them and even deported back to their countries."

About the recently missing 50 youth, the IGP said that they are working on it.

"Police and RAB is working on zero tolerance policy against militancy and terrorism. Intelligence gathering is in progress," he said.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP-Administration) Kamrul Ahsan, Additional Inspector General (Additional IGP-Crime Operations) Atiqul Islam, Head of Special Branch of Police and Additional IGP Md. Monirul Islam were present in the press conference among others.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the IGP spoke to the field level police officers across the country and directed them to ensure that the people get service by performing their duties by performing their duties with professionalism

"People first come to the police station to get police services. The door of the police station never closes. We want to make police stations as the place of trust for people," the IGP said, adding, "Any individual or group trying to worsen the law and order situation should be dealt with strictly."