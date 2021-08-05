RAB to brief media on Pori Moni’s arrest this afternoon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 02:52 pm

RAB to brief media on Pori Moni’s arrest this afternoon

Earlier, RAB detained the actor from her Banani residence.

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 02:52 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four including actor Pori Moni and director Nazrul Islam Raz after a raid in Banani on Wednesday evening.

RAB will brief the media at 4:30 pm today at RAB Headquarters in Kurmitola.

Earlier, RAB detained the actor from her Banani residence.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, drugs LSD, ICE, and pipes. The RAB team seized a huge amount of narcotics from her house as well.

"Pori Moni did not cooperate at the beginning of the raid. Later huge quantity of foreign liquor, LSD, and ICE drugs were found in her house," said RAB's Additional Director General (Operations) Colonel KM Azad.

After conducting a drive for several hours at Pori's house, the RAB team took the actor to RAB headquarters for further interrogation at around 8 pm by a white-coloured microbus.

Meanwhile, based on Pori Moni's information RAB was conducting ‍another drive at the residence of Nazrul Islam Raz, so-called film director and owner of Raz Multimedia, in the Banani area as of filing this report at 9:30 pm on Wednesday.

Pori Moni recently made the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club.

Pori Moni / RAB / brief / Nazrul Islam Raz

