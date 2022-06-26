RAB arrests fugitive death row convict for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:04 pm

RAB arrests fugitive death row convict for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina

A Pabna court in 2019 handed over the death sentence to Zakaria Pintu on the charge of firing gunshots and throwing bombs on a train carrying the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina at Iswardi railway station on 23 September 1994

RAB arrests fugitive death row convict for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday (25 June) arrested a fugitive convicted in multiple cases including the attempted murder of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 1994. 

"The arrestee, Zakaria Pintu, has a warrant out on his name. He was arrested by a team of RAB-2 from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area," said RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin on Sunday (26 June). 

Pintu fled Bangladesh in 2019 and went into hiding in India after he was sent to the gallows by a Paba court in 2019. 

However, he returned a few years later and was on the run ever since. He also stayed in different places in Dhaka and Rajshahi before seeking refuge at a friend's place in Teknaf, RAB added.

A Pabna court in 2019  handed over the death sentence to 9 people while 20 got life term imprisonment on the charge of firing gunshots and throwing bombs on a train carrying the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina at Iswardi railway station on 23 September 1994.

The same court also sentanced thirteen accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the same charge.

Convicts who were sent to the gallows are Mokhlesur Rahman Bablu, AKM Akhtaruzzaman, Zakaria Pintu, Mostofa Nure Alam Shaymal, Mahbubur Rahman Palash, Shamsul Alam, Mujibur Rahman, Shahidul Islam Atal and Shamsuzzaman.  

Awami League has said that Sheikh Hasina was attacked by BNP activists at Ishwardi while going to Syedpur from Khulna on 23 September 1994. The attackers fired gunshots and threw bombs on her carriage with the motive of killing her, according to the allegations. GRP Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nazrul Islam recorded a case in this connection accusing seven persons at the time.

In 1996 when Awami League came to power the case was further investigated. A year later, police submitted a final report as they did not get any witnesses in the case. But the court did not accept the final report and transferred the case to CID for a fresh investigation.

After further inquiry, a new charge sheet was prepared accusing 52 top leaders and workers of Iswradi BNP and Jubo Dal.

On 30 June 2019, 30 accused surrendered in the court who were the then leaders of BNP, Jubo dal and Chattra dal of Iswardi. The court didn't accept their bail petition and sent them to jail.  On 2 July of the same year, two more accused surrendered in court. Police also arrested another accused on the following night.

With the arrest of Zakaria, 34 accused are now in jail, 13 are fugitives and five died during the last 25 years.

