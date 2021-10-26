Quran found at Cumilla mandap brought from Saudi Arabia: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that the dark green-coloured Quran recovered from Cumilla puja mandap was brought to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia.

"Many people bring copies of the Holy Quran from Saudi Arabia while returning from the Hajj.

"Such a copy of the holy book was donated to the mosque located in the Nanuar Dighi area," the minister said while addressing the press at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"We have identified the instigators behind the recent incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country. A total of 64 people have so far been detained in connection with the Cumilla incident.

"Of them, 18 have been shown arrested. We now also know the names of the perpetrators responsible for the chaos in Noakhali," Kamal added.

On 13 October, around 7:30am, a copy of the Holy Quran was planted on an idol at the Nanuar Dighi puja mandap under Cumilla Sadar police station.

Centering the incident, zealots carried out provocative and distorted propaganda.

They tried to vandalise the idol and threw bricks at the mandap. They also carried out attacks and set fire to several other mandaps in the district.

Attacks were carried out in several other districts in the country afterwards that left seven people dead.