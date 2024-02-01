Quality training essential for workers going abroad: State Minister Shafiqur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 09:26 pm

A file photo of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaking at a programme at his ministry. Photo: Courtesy
A file photo of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaking at a programme at his ministry. Photo: Courtesy

There is no alternative to providing workers with quality and suitable training before sending them abroad, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (1 February).

"Enhancing the skills of workers can result in higher-paying jobs overseas, consequently boosting the country's remittance inflow," he said while speaking at a views exchange meeting organised by Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) at Mirpur.

Mentioning that individuals in their respective roles must work responsibly, he said those found neglecting their duties in providing services to expatriate workers will not be spared.

He also emphasised that to build a smart Bangladesh, it is imperative to transform our manpower into efficient, intelligent, and world-class human resources.
 

