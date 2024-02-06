Quader addresses Myanmar conflict and border issues

During a press briefing at Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this noon, Quader emphasised that efforts are underway internationally to resolve the Rohingya crisis

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS

Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of Awami League and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, today said that the ongoing conflict in Myanmar is its internal matter and does not involve any dispute with Bangladesh. 

However, Bangladesh will address any border issues with Myanmar through diplomatic channels and bring the matter to the attention of the United Nations.

During a press briefing at Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this noon, Quader emphasised that efforts are underway internationally to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

"We do not want to engage in war with anyone, including Myanmar. Our approach is to resolve any issue through dialogue. If any matter of dispute with Myanmar arises, we will draw the attention of the United Nations. There are international forums for these discussions, and the UN has a role to play," he stated.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister highlighted that incidents occurring at the Myanmar border are internal but have spilled over, with shelling and mortar fire affecting Bangladesh and resulting in the death of two in Bangladesh territory. 

The matter could involve summoning the Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh for discussions, with further decisions to be announced in due course.

In response to journalists' questions about nominations for the reserved women's seats in the national parliament, Quader mentioned that the Awami League would nominate dedicated and tested individuals. 

He praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her foresight and her diligence in identifying potential candidates during district visits.

Earlier in the day, Quader inspected the nomination form distribution and submission process for the reserved women's seats in the 12th national parliament at the Awami League's central office. 

The process, which began today, will continue until Thursday.

