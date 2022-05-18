‘Qatar to recruit construction workers from mid-2023’

Photo: Courtesy

Qatari Minister of Labour Ali bin Samikh Al Marri has said that recruitment of construction workers for various development projects in Qatar will start from mid-2023 and expressed interest in recruiting skilled workers from Bangladesh.

He made the statement during a meeting with Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed MP on Wednesday.

The minister of labour in Qatar mentioned that Qatar has demands for workers in the security, hospitality and transport sectors during the World Cup and expressed his interest to recruit workers from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the development of Bangladesh's labor market in Qatar, recruitment of necessary workers from Bangladesh in the security, hospitality and transport sectors during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and skilled and semi-skilled workers in the development projects after the World Cup.

Minister Imran Ahmed said that Bangladesh takes pride in Qatar being the first Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup Football. He added that Bangladesh would be happy to extend support to Qatar.

Photo: Courtesy

In this connection, Imran Ahmed said that Bangladesh is keen to send the necessary workers for the World Cup.

The Qatar labour minister while praising the efficiency of Bangladeshi workers, emphasised on their awareness part to abide by Qatari law.

Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Md. Tofazzal Hossain Mia, who was present at the meeting, called upon the Qatari investors to invest in the Special Economic Zone of Bangladesh. He requested the Minister to take a business delegation with him during his visit to Bangladesh. Ambassador Md. Jasim Uddin briefed the Qatari Minister on the steps taken by the Embassy to create awareness among Bangladeshi workers and proposed to form a team consisting of Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Home Affairs and Embassy to create awareness among Bangladeshi workers about Qatari laws and regulations.

The meeting also discussed about holding the 6th Joint Committee meeting between Bangladesh and Qatar in Dhaka. It was agreed that the joint committee meeting will be held by next one or two months. Minister Imran Ahmed invited Qatari Labor Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri to visit Bangladesh, which he heartily accepted.

Today's meeting was also attended by the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Labor of Qatar Hasan Al Obaidly, the Managing Director of BOESL Md. Billal Hossain, Manager of BOESL Sharif Hossain, Minister (Labor) Dr. Mustafizur Rahaman, Counselor (Political) Md. Mahbur Rahman and First Secretary (Labor) Tanmoy Islam from the Embassy.