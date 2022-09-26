Public gatherings restricted in Dhanmondi as BNP, AL call for rallies in same area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:07 am

Police have restricted public gatherings in the capital's Dhanmondi area as Awami League and BNP had called for programmes at same venue and time on Monday.

However, BNP chairperson's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan has claimed that the law enforcement agency has enforced Section 144.

"Dhaka North BNP's programme was supposed to be held in Hajaribagh at first, but Jubo League announced a programme there. Later, we planned to hold a procession at the road adjacent to Bangladesh Medical College near Shankar bus stand. However, Jubo League announced another programme there as well," said Shairul Kabir. 

"Even after taking prior permission for the programme, the police issued a Section 144 suspecting conflict between the two parties," added the BNP leader.

BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku alleged that the rally ground has been occupied by the police. 

In this regard, the OC of Dhanmondi police station Md Ikram Ali Mia said, as Awami League and BNP announced programmes in the same area, all gatherings have been restricted to avoid any untoward situation. The two parties have been asked not to hold any programmes. Public gatherings have also been restricted.

No section 144 has been enforced, the OC confirmed TBS.

