Railway staffers call off strike after assurance from minister

Bangladesh Railway's (BR) running staffers including locomaster have called off their strike following an assurance from Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

Md Saidur Rahman, representing the protesters, made the announcement following a meeting with the minister and ministry high ups at around 12pm at the Kamalapur Railway Station (KRS) in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, while addressing the press, said, "We will sit with the prime minister on 19 April to discuss the matter. We will also talk with the finance ministry. The demands made by the demonstrators will be met"

Earlier in the day, railway staffers had halted all operations of trains around the country to press home their demands to increase overtime pay, allowance and retirement benefits.

The strike crippled train services across the country, with passengers on internal routes in different parts being the worst hit.

"Around 5am, the loco masters began their strike in protest against the government's recent decision to revoke the allowance," Shariful Alam, public relations officer of the railway ministry, told The Business Standard.

Officials of the BR said that the workers started the protest without any prior notice, causing passengers to suffer due to the sudden unavailability of trains.