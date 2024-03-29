Railway sees record hits on their website Friday

The Bangladesh Railway witnessed record hits on its website on Friday (29 March), the sixth day of advance ticket sale for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

At peak traffic (8am-8:30am), it saw 1.28 crore hits, which reached to around 2 crore in the next 15 minutes.

In one hour till 9:00am, the traffic reached its peak of 2.20 crore, which is the highest hit this year, as per shohoz.com.

On Friday morning (8am), the railway authority opened advance ticket sales for 8 April for the west zone.

Later at 2:00pm, ticket sales for the east zone started which also recorded a high traffic of 96.80 lakh in the first 30 minutes (considered as peak hour).

A total of 15,890 tickets were allotted for the west zone while 16,696 were for east. As such, the total allotted tickets are 32,5876.

Till 8pm Friday, around 32,000 tickets were sold.