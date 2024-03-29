Railway sees record hits on their website Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

Railway sees record hits on their website Friday

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Representational Photo: File
Representational Photo: File

The Bangladesh Railway witnessed record hits on its website on Friday (29 March), the sixth day of advance ticket sale for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

At peak traffic (8am-8:30am), it saw 1.28 crore hits, which reached to around 2 crore in the next 15 minutes.

In one hour till 9:00am, the traffic reached its peak of 2.20 crore, which is the highest hit this year, as per shohoz.com.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Friday morning (8am), the railway authority opened advance ticket sales for 8 April for the west zone.

Later at 2:00pm, ticket sales for the east zone started which also recorded a high traffic of 96.80 lakh in the first 30 minutes (considered as peak hour).

A total of 15,890 tickets were allotted for the west zone while 16,696 were for east. As such, the total allotted tickets are 32,5876.

Till 8pm Friday, around 32,000 tickets were sold.

Top News

Bangladesh Railway / ticket sale / Advance ticket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

11h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

13h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

10h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

1d | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

3h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

1d | Videos