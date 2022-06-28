Prominent citizens express concern over murder, harassment of school teachers

Seventeen prominent citizens of the country have expressed concern over two incidents of murder and harassment of school teachers in Savar and Narail.

They expressed disappointment in how society seems to have become increasingly intolerant, said a statement on Tuesday (28 June).

They have called on the government to take necessary steps "before Bangladesh loses the path of the Liberation War".

The statement, sent by Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu, read that the ongoing incidents prove that Bangladesh today is wounded by the touch of communalism.

Utpal Kumar Sarkar, 35, died on Sunday after being thrashed by his own student with cricket stumps.

The accused, 16-year-old Ashraful Islam Jitu, allegedly beat him with cricket stumps after the teacher took disciplinary action against him for eve-teasing.

Meanwhile, a Hindu college principal was forced to wear a garland of shoes for what locals and students said was his attempt to protect a pupil of his faith from the same mob.

The incident happened in the presence of local police.