Projonmo 71 condemns communal attacks on Hindu community

Projonmo 71 has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the Hindu community and puja mandaps in different parts of the country and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

At the same time, the organisation appealed for security and financial assistance to the affected families of the Hindu community, said a press release.

The press release said we all know that various conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad to tarnish the achievements of the Liberation War and to destabilise the present government.

"We believe that extremist sectarian groups, the defeated political parties of the liberation war and several contemporary right-wing political parties are inciting these communal behaviours. That is why Projonmo 71 has always demanded a ban on religion-based politics. We, the children and families of the martyrs, think that such communal attack is a blow to the sacrifice of the 30 lakh martyrs of the liberation war and their progressive consciousness," it added.

"To build a non-communal, humane Bangladesh along with the ideology of the liberation war and Bangabandhu, the practice of religion in politics must be stopped. This initiative should start with the banning of Jamaat-e-Islami, a political party with proven war crimes in 1971, in the politics of Bangladesh.

"In the past, the Awami League government has banned several communal political parties. We applaud this initiative of the government. But we have also noticed that communal attacks on minority communities and dissidents (especially writers, publishers, journalists, bloggers) have not stopped. The main reason for this is allowing the practice of communal politics and culture at all levels of society. The vandalism and desecration of the sculpture of the Father of the Nation and the vandalism of the puja-mandaps and hurting the religious sentiments of people of different religions are in fact acts by the same group biased by the same motive. Their goal is to turn the Bangladesh of communal harmony into a Pakistani brand of military-feudal state or a Taliban-style extremist Islamic state.

"The recent communal incidents have once again proved that the people, the progressive organisations and even the government are not safe from them. Projonmo 71 is at the same time applauding the real Muslim brothers across the country who have defended the Hindu community, their people and their puja mandaps in their respective areas. Projonmo 71 is declaring solidarity with all the organisations that have come forward to protest against these communal attacks.

Finally, Projonmo 71 urges all pro-liberation political and socio-cultural organisations as well as people of all walks of life to maintain communal harmony throughout the country in an uninterrupted manner, stated the press release.