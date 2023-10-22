All enjoy equal religious rights in Bangladesh: PM Hasina tells Hindus celebrating Durga Puja

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is determined to ensure equal rights for all citizens irrespective of their religions and castes.

"We always believe that everyone in the country irrespective of religion and caste will enjoy equal rights," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu devotees at the Durga Puja pandal of Dhakeshwari Temple in the city.

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across Bangladesh amid festivities and tight security mounted by the government.

The premier said all irrespective of religion and caste unitedly fought for the independence of Bangladesh in 1971 and, so all have equal rights here.

"We all are the children of this soil. We'll live in this land enjoying our respective rights," she added.

The PM asked the Hindu community to pray for Bangladesh and its progress during the festival.

She said every house has come under electricity coverage and there is food in every family in today's Bangladesh. The government has been reaching the healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people. The development has touched every corner of Bangladesh, she added.

"Ensuring the welfare of the people is our job and sole responsibility. Now our target is to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041 and we'll be able to accomplish the goal," she went on.

Hasina said the Durga Puja is being celebrated in joyful and peaceful manners throughout the country and all the relevant government agencies including police and her party members are working sincerely so no untoward incident happens during the festival.

"We want this Puja celebration to end peacefully," she said, adding that the government has taken all the necessary measures for peaceful celebration of the religious festival.

This time Durga Puja is being celebrated in more than 32,000 puja mandaps throughout the country amid the peaceful environment, she noted.

The prime minister greeted all the Hindu community people in Bangladesh and throughout the world.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad (BPUP) President JL Bhowmik and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee President Manindra Kumar Nath spoke on the occasion.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, local lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim, and BPUP General Secretary Dr Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, among others, were present.

The annual five-day Sharadiyo Durga puja festival started at temples and makeshift mandaps in the country on Thursday.