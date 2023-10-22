May this Durga Puja bring the end of evil forces and let people prosper in an inclusive society: Sajeeb Wazed

Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, extended puja greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja, with a vow to eliminate the menace of communalism.

"May this Puja bring the end of evil forces and let people prosper in an inclusive and peaceful society," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He also reiterated the message of communal harmony spearheaded by Awami League's motto: "Religion for individuals, festival for all."

"Wishing everyone a very happy Durga Puja," wrote Sajeeb Wazed.