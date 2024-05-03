Govt employees voice 7-point demand including pay hike

The Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Dabi Aaday Oikya Parishad (government employees' demand enforcement unity council) on Friday announced a 7-point demand, including the implementation of the 9th pay scale, starting rationing system, and setting an entry age limit of 35 years in response to ongoing inflation.

"Rent, rationing system, medical allowance, educational support allowance, travel allowance, and tiffin allowance should be adjusted according to current standards," said Waresh Ali, chief coordinator of the alliance of various organisations of grade 11-20 government employees, at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Waresh Ali added, "The last meeting was scheduled for May 26 last year on the same demands. However, considering the government's promise to increase salaries and address discrepancies in allowances at the time, the meeting was suspended.

"Despite a year-long hiatus, the government has not responded to our demands. No visible action has been taken. The government has only provided a 5% special benefit to government employees. Grade 11-20 employees are disappointed and frustrated with the current situation, which is not in line with market standards."

He noted that the basic salary of the employees of grades 11-20 is not being increased as announced by the prime minister and questioned what might be preventing the government from fulfilling this demand.

At the press conference, labour leaders addressed the dire circumstances they face due to current economic conditions. They pointed out the stark contrast between the cost of basic necessities, like a cup of tea costing Tk10, and the daily allowance of Tk6-7 provided to a grade 20 employee for food expenses. This situation, they argued, has compelled them to live in undesirable conditions.

The 7-point demands include the implementation of the 9th pay scale, a rationing system, a reformed pay commission, a reformulated recruitment system, restoration of time scale selection grade, and fixed pension gratuity.

The demands also propose promoting government primary school head teachers to the 10th grade, along with subordinate court employees. Additionally, they propose transferring employees from the outsourcing system to the revenue sector after doing away with the outsourcing system.

Furthermore, they suggest revising allowances to reflect market prices and the cost of living, setting an age limit for service entry at 35 years and retirement at 62 years. The proposed changes aim to improve working conditions and overall workplace satisfaction.

The alliance leaders stated that if these demands are not met by May 9, they will form a human chain at the National Press Club on May 10 and submit a memorandum to the PM on May 12.

Additionally, the Oikya Parishad announced regional rallies in Agargaon on May 21, Mohakhali on May 29, and Segunbagicha on June 5. If the demands are not met even after such action, further plans will be announced later through another press conference. ***