Govt employees voice 7-point demand including pay hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Govt employees voice 7-point demand including pay hike

Govt employees to take further action if demands not met by May 9

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 08:23 pm
Govt employees voice 7-point demand including pay hike

The Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Dabi Aaday Oikya Parishad (government employees' demand enforcement unity council) on Friday announced a 7-point demand, including the implementation of the 9th pay scale, starting rationing system, and setting an entry age limit of 35 years in response to ongoing inflation.

"Rent, rationing system, medical allowance, educational support allowance, travel allowance, and tiffin allowance should be adjusted according to current standards," said Waresh Ali, chief coordinator of the alliance of various organisations of grade 11-20 government employees, at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Waresh Ali added, "The last meeting was scheduled for May 26 last year on the same demands. However, considering the government's promise to increase salaries and address discrepancies in allowances at the time, the meeting was suspended.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Despite a year-long hiatus, the government has not responded to our demands. No visible action has been taken. The government has only provided a 5% special benefit to government employees. Grade 11-20 employees are disappointed and frustrated with the current situation, which is not in line with market standards."

He noted that the basic salary of the employees of grades 11-20 is not being increased as announced by the prime minister and questioned what might be preventing the government from fulfilling this demand.

At the press conference, labour leaders addressed the dire circumstances they face due to current economic conditions. They pointed out the stark contrast between the cost of basic necessities, like a cup of tea costing Tk10, and the daily allowance of Tk6-7 provided to a grade 20 employee for food expenses. This situation, they argued, has compelled them to live in undesirable conditions.

The 7-point demands include the implementation of the 9th pay scale, a rationing system, a reformed pay commission, a reformulated recruitment system, restoration of time scale selection grade, and fixed pension gratuity.

The demands also propose promoting government primary school head teachers to the 10th grade, along with subordinate court employees. Additionally, they propose transferring employees from the outsourcing system to the revenue sector after doing away with the outsourcing system.

Furthermore, they suggest revising allowances to reflect market prices and the cost of living, setting an age limit for service entry at 35 years and retirement at 62 years. The proposed changes aim to improve working conditions and overall workplace satisfaction.

The alliance leaders stated that if these demands are not met by May 9, they will form a human chain at the National Press Club on May 10 and submit a memorandum to the PM on May 12.

Additionally, the Oikya Parishad announced regional rallies in Agargaon on May 21, Mohakhali on May 29, and Segunbagicha on June 5. If the demands are not met even after such action, further plans will be announced later through another press conference. ***

Top News

Bangladesh / Govt Employees / Wage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

12h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

9h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

3h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

2h | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

23h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

1d | Videos