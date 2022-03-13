Probe body formed over death of 2 kids after taking Napa syrup

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 02:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has formed a six-member probe committee to investigate the incident of the death of two children in Brahmanbaria allegedly after taking Napa syrup.

The probe committee headed by DGDA Director Dr Akib Hossain visited the family of the deceased in Durgapur village in Durgapur union of Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria on Sunday.

He was accompanied by two deputy directors and two assistant directors of the department and an inspector.

The inquiry committee took testimony of the children's mother Lima Begum, uncle Ujjal Mia and grandmother Lilufa Begum.

After recording the testimonies, Dr Akib Hossain told reporters that the syrup has been sent to Dhaka for testing and it has already been started. Other samples of the syrup from the same batch were collected and sent for testing too.

Earlier, after the death of two children named Yasin Khan, 7, and Morsalin Khan, 5, in Durgapur village on the night of 10 March, relatives alleged that they died after taking Napa syrup.

The deceased were sons of Ismail Hossain alias Sujan Khan, a bricklayer from the village.

