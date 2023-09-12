Pro-BNP lawyers clash with police in court

Pro-BNP lawyers clashed with the police during a procession in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court area this afternoon (12 September).

The lawyers brought out a march – from the Dhaka Bar Association this afternoon demanding the resignation of the incumbent Awami League government – led by former secretary general of the Supreme Court Bar Association Barrister Mahbub Uddin. 

"At least 50 lawyers were injured as police charged batons on them on the court premises," BNP's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard (TBS). 

Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station Shahinur Rahman told TBS, "Pro-BNP lawyers tried to block the main road with their procession under the banner of 'United Lawyers Front'. They were repeatedly requested by the police to hold their march in the court premises. 

"As the police tried to disperse them, they started throwing bricks, leaving four policemen injured," he said.

"The pro-BNP lawyers were not beaten by the police," said the OC.

 

