Private hospitals directed to be prepared for any emergency till 10 Jan

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked all private clinics, hospitals and medical colleges to take preparations for tackling any emergencies centring the national elections.

The decision as taken at a virtual meeting held on Friday (5 January) with Health Minister Zahid Maleque in the chair, reads a notice of the DGHS.

According to the notice, from 6-10 January, all private clinics, hospitals, and medical college hospitals must remain on standby round the clock to handle any emergencies during and after the election.

"The private hospitals must provide immediate first aid before referring patients to a government hospital," the DGHS said.

The government has declared 7 January as a general holiday on the occasion of the 12th Parliamentary Election.

Meanwhile, a 48-hour countrywide hartal enforced by the BNP-Jamaat is underway. The opposition parties observing the hartal to press for their election boycott call and demand a non-partisan government to oversee the polls.