Private hospitals directed to be prepared for any emergency till 10 Jan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 10:45 pm

Related News

Private hospitals directed to be prepared for any emergency till 10 Jan

The private hospitals must provide immediate first aid before referring patients to a government hospital, the DGHS said

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Representational image. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Representational image. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked all private clinics, hospitals and medical colleges to take preparations for tackling any emergencies centring the national elections.

The decision as taken at a virtual meeting held on Friday (5 January) with Health Minister Zahid Maleque in the chair, reads a notice of the DGHS.

According to the notice, from 6-10 January, all private clinics, hospitals, and medical college hospitals must remain on standby round the clock to handle any emergencies during and after the election. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The private hospitals must provide immediate first aid before referring patients to a government hospital," the DGHS said.

The government has declared 7 January as a general holiday on the occasion of the 12th Parliamentary Election. 

Meanwhile, a 48-hour countrywide hartal enforced by the BNP-Jamaat is underway. The opposition parties observing the hartal to press for their election boycott call and demand a non-partisan government to oversee the polls.

Health / Top News / Politics

private hospitals / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

5h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

15h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

11h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

2h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

1h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

5h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

5h | Videos