Corruption is sheltered, not merely tolerated: Sultana Kamal

Corruption is not merely tolerated, it is actively sheltered, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Chairperson Sultana Kamal said today.

"Some say corruption has shifted from zero tolerance to tolerance, but it is not just tolerated; it's indulged. Corruption, human rights violations, and repeated injustices are not merely accepted but actively sheltered," she said while speaking at a discussion organised by TIB on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday (9 December).

Speaking at the discussion, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman emphasised the significance of press freedom in a democratic country.

"A truly developed and prosperous state cannot emerge by stifling opposing opinions," he added.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "Meaningful development for the people, in the public interest, hinges upon the presence of democracy. By upholding democracy, encompassing people's freedom of speech, media, and expression, genuine development becomes achievable."

Emphasising media freedom as a fundamental human right, he positioned the media as a paramount force outside the government, responsible for holding it accountable.

In the keynote speech, TIB Co-Coordinator (Outreach and Communication Division) Zafar Sadiq said, "Laws are not enacted to guarantee freedom of speech; they are made to regulate it. The true essence of freedom of speech, opinion, and thought lies in their unrestricted expression."

He also noted that a prosperous and advanced society cannot thrive by stifling dissenting opinions.

"Upholding unconditional freedom of speech, opinion, and thoughts requires concerted efforts from journalists, civil society, the government, and all stakeholders within the state to do whatever is essential," he added.

The Anti-Corruption Investigative Journalism Award, 2023 was conferred by TIB during the discussion, with TIB Chairperson Sultana Kamal presiding over the event.