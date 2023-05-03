Bangladesh ranks lowest among South Asian countries in Press Freedom Index 2023

Bangladesh ranked the lowest among South Asian countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2023 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) - ranking at 163rd position out of 180, with a score of 35.31.

According to the RSF index, released on Wednesday (3 May) - marking World Press Freedom Day, the news environment in South Asia saw a downward trend.

Bhutan held the highest place in the region, coming out at 90 globally, scoring 59.25. Nepal, standing in the second position in the region, scored 57.89 and fell to 95 from 76 globally last year; third-place holder Sri Lanka scored 45.85 - pushing it up to 135 from 146.

Pakistan stood in fourth place in the region, scoring 39.95 and claimed 150th up from 157th; Afghanistan took the fifth position with a score of 39.75 rising to 152 from 156; and India, at sixth, scored 36.62, dropping it to 161 from 150.

Bangladesh, at the very end of the list among the neighbours, slipped down one place from last year's 162.

The 2023 World Press Freedom Index evaluated the environment for journalism in 180 countries and territories. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first World Press Freedom Day, which was created to remind governments of their duty to uphold freedom of expression.

The report assessed the state of the media in 180 countries and territories, looking at the ability of journalists to publish news in the public interest without interference and without threats to their own safety.

According to the report, the situation is "very serious" in 31 countries, "difficult" in 42, "problematic" in 55, and "good" or "satisfactory" in 52 countries.

The RSF report summarises the environment for journalism is "bad" in seven out of ten countries, and satisfactory in only three out of ten.

"There is more red on the RSF map this year than ever before, as authoritarian leaders become increasingly bold in their attempts to silence the press. The international community needs to wake up to reality, and act together, decisively and fast, to reverse this dangerous trend," RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said.

Disinformation, propaganda and artificial intelligence have been deemed as mounting threats to journalism in the report.

"The difference is being blurred between true and false, real and artificial, facts and artifices, jeopardising the right to information. The unprecedented ability to tamper with content is being used to undermine those who embody quality journalism and weaken journalism itself," the report said.