President, PM pay tributes to poet Nazrul on birth anniversary

Bangladesh

BSS
24 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 06:35 pm

BSS
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (24 May) paid rich tributes to the memories of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his 125th birth anniversary to be observed tomorrow (25 May).

In separate messages, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the poet.

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said, "On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, I pay deep tributes to him."

The head of the state said the poet's fiery writings speak out for the rights of the exploited and deprived people and teach them to protest against injustice.

From the songs and poems of the poet, people have been inspired in every democratic movement, including anti-British movement, language movement, mass upsurge of 1969 and the Liberation War, he added.

The president hoped that the new generation will be able to enrich themselves by following the lifestyle of Nazrul and devote themselves to build a happy-prosperous Bangladesh with patriotism, honesty and devotion.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of this poet who will remain immortal for campaigning for equality and humanity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Poet Nazrul has enriched the literature, music and culture of the country through his writings.

She said Nazrul was the first Bengali poet who demanded complete independence of India from British rule.

In his literary works, the message of struggle against subjugation, communalism and imperialism has been uttered, the premier said, adding that possessing an extraordinary and versatile talent, Nazrul was a symbol of secularism and nationalism.

The greatest Bangalee of all time, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was devoted to poet Nazrul, she said.

In the post-independence period, the poet was brought from Kolkata to Bangladesh with the honor of National Poet as per the desire of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina added.

The government has implemented various programs in the last 15 years to spread the life and work of the national poet among the new generation, Sheikh Hasina said.

It has implemented programs like renovating and repairing the Nazrul Museum, publishing Nazrul albums, releasing CDs of Nazrul music, launching special courses to train Nazrul Sangeet in 'Shuddhsur O Bani', collecting Nazrul's unconventional songs, she said.

National and international Nazrul conferences have been organized, she said, adding that the government has established Nazrul Institute center in Cumilla, constructed new 11-storey building of Nazrul Institute in Dhaka and renovated existing buildings in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Cumilla.

"Poet Nazrul dreamt of establishing a non-communal, discrimination-free, exploitation-free and peaceful society and we find that reflection in the struggle and actions of the father of the nation," the premier said.

She believed Nazrul's work will play a role in building a non-communal, non-discrimination, peaceful, happy-prosperous and modern Bangladesh by removing all evil obstacles from the people's mindset.

She thought poet Nazrul's struggling life and his immortal works will be a source of endless inspiration for the Bangalee nation.

The president and the premier wished the overall success of all the programmes taken on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the national poet.

