President administers Hasan Foez Siddique's oath as CJ

BSS
31 December, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:26 pm

Hasan Foez Siddique. Picture: Collected
Hasan Foez Siddique. Picture: Collected

President M Abdul Hamid today administered the oath of office to Hasan Foez Siddique as the 23rd chief justice a day after signing his appointment.
 
The president administered the oath at 4pm at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban in a brief ceremony, witnessed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President's wife Begum Rashida Khanam, cabinet members, former chief justices, judges of both appellate and high court divisions, heads of the three services, principal secretary to the prime minister, the attorney general, Supreme Court lawyers, including SC Bar Association leaders.
 
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the oath taking ceremony.
 
The president made the appointment as per Article 95 (1) of the Constitution on Thursday as the outgoing Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain retired on the day.
 
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique was enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on 21 August, 1981. He was enrolled at the High Court Division on 4 September, 1983 and at the Supreme Court on 27 May, 1999.
 
He acted as Legal Advisor to Khulna City Corporation, Kushtia Municipality, Jalalabad Gas Transmission Company and Chief Law Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, he worked as Additional Attorney General for Bangladesh.
 
Justice Siddique was elevated as Judge of the High Court Division on 25 March, 2009, and as a Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 31 March, 2013.

