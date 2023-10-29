Law minister strongly condemns attack on CJ residence

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today strongly condemned BNP-Jamaat's attack on the official residence of chief justice.

"Chief justice is not just a person; he is a constitutional institution and the guardian of the judiciary. Attack on his residence means the attack on the whole judiciary. It is a clear threat to obstruct the rule of law and justice in the country," he said in an official press release on Sunday (29 October).

The law minister said the incidence of attack on chief justice's residence and vandalising, was unprecedented.

"Though BNP had pledged to hold peaceful rally on October 28, they created chaotic situation in a pre-planned way. Their old face again came to light through the frenzies under the cover of grand rally. BNP again pounced on law enforcers and barbarically killed a police man. I strongly condemned such crime and urging all to be aware about any program of BNP-Jamaat," he added.

Anisul said none will be allowed to commit such criminal activities or create anarchic situation in the future under the cover of political activities, adding, "The government would take strong legal actions to protect the lives and properties of the people and maintain the law and order."