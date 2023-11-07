3 pro-BNP lawyers granted bail in case regarding attack on chief justice's residence

The High Court granted three weeks' anticipatory bail to three pro-BNP lawyers in the case regarding the attack on the official residence of the chief justice during the BNP's grand rally on 28 October.

The three lawyers are Advocate Zainul Abedin, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury.

While passing the order the High Court Bench of Jusge Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Judge Md Bashir Ullah said they are giving the bail considering the reputation of the lawyers.

The court also asked the lawyers to surrender before the judicial court on expiry of anticipatory bail and mentioned this bail order cannot be used as reference in the case of anticipatory bail of other accused.

Attack on Chief Justice's residence is a blow to the judiciary of the country, which is not a good sign for the nation, said the court while asking to hold political programmes outside the court premises.

Senior advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Barrister Qaiser Kamal represented the accused and presented the bail application while Deputy Attorney General KM Masud Rumi represented the state.

Police Inspector Mofizur Rahman of Ramna police station filed a case on 28 October, the day of BNP's grand rally in Dhaka following an attack on the chief justice's residence. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was sent to jail on 29 October in this case.

In the case, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's standing committee member Mirza Abbas, along with 59 leaders and activists, were accused.

According to the statement of the case, BNP leaders-activists attacked and vandalized the residence of the Chief Justice around 1pm on 28 October.

Earlier on Monday (6 November), BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was remanded for three days in this case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin granted this remand.