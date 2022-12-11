By-polls at vacant parliament seats within 90-days of declaration: EC Alamgir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:45 pm

Related News

By-polls at vacant parliament seats within 90-days of declaration: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
By-polls at vacant parliament seats within 90-days of declaration: EC Alamgir

By-polls will be held in the parliament seats made vacant following the resignation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MPs within 90 of being declared so, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today.  

"We have seen in the media that they have resigned. We haven't received any seat vacancy gazette yet. If they have indeed resigned, elections will be held within 90 days of the seat becoming vacant. If the resignation is tendered to the Speaker or in her absence by the Deputy Speaker, it will be gazette," he said while speaking to reporters on Sunday (11 December).

"If it is gazetted then our work will start. Until the gazette, we have no chance to start work. It is the responsibility of the commission to hold an election within 90 days if a member of parliament resigns," he added.

BNP MPs submitted their resignation to the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) speaker in-person on Sunday. Five of the BNP lawmakers visited the parliament around 11am and handed in their resignations. Meanwhile, the others submitted their resignation letters via the BNP whip.

The MPs who have resigned are -- Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2; Md Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3; Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Brahmanbaria-2; and Rumeen Farhana, Women's Reserved Seat.

Addressing the development, Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, "They [the BNP MPs] have submitted total seven resignation letters. I have accepted five, of those who were physically present today. Their respective constituencies have now become vacant. I will scrutinise the application."

BNP's International Affairs Secretary Rumeen Farhana announced the decision from the party's Dhaka rally at Golapbagh playground on Saturday (10 December). The MPs had sent their resignation through an e-mail to the concerned authorities the same day.

In 1994, when 147 of the 154 opposition parliamentary members of Awami League, Jamaat and Jatiya Party (JaPa) resigned in a bid to oust the then Khaleda Zia's government.

After a parliament seat gets empty, according to the constitution of Bangladesh, by-elections have to hold for that seat within 90 of being declared empty.

Top News

by-polls / JS by-polls / BNP / BNP MPs / Jatiya Sangsad / Jatiya Sangsad (JS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

7h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

3h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

5h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

5h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

20h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points