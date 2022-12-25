Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia turned Bangladesh into a 'nation of beggars': PM

Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia turned Bangladesh into a "nation of beggars" after 1975, PM Sheikh Hasina said today.

Sheikh Hasina said this during her closing remarks while exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban after she was reelected AL President for the 10th consecutive term.

When AL came to power, Bangladesh was free of "monga" (famine-like situation), she said. "Today we have achieved self-sufficiency in food production."

Sheikh Hasina said Awami League is an organisation formed by the hands of the Father of the Nation and the party was born through movements for establishing rights of the people. AL must continue that tradition, she told party leaders and activists.

The AL chief asked her party's affluent members to come forward in helping the dedicated but insolvent workers in their respective areas.

She said there are many insolvent activists in AL who are dedicated to politics, even if it means selling off their ancestral land, but never desired anything.

Sheikh Hasina said many, including Ayub Khan, Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia, wanted to destroy AL but could not as the party has so many dedicated activists.

Talking about the global economic downturn, she said her government is trying its best to continue keeping the economy vibrant and is exercising austerity in undertaking and implementing development projects.

"We're putting importance on the projects which are very essential. And we are completing the implementation of the projects quickly which would ensure benefits for the people," she said.

The premier said now her government's goal is to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country – turning it into 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

She said every community up to the grassroots level of the country would turn into a smart community by using digital devices and online platforms.

"Everyone will be adept at using computers and technology," said the PM, adding that smart and digital devices will be used in every sector including economic activities, healthcare services, education and agriculture.