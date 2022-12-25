Accepted party leadership considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she accepted leadership of the party this time considering the volatile global economic situation.

"One must not take [leadership] responsibility so many times. But I accepted the responsibility considering the current global situation. You have to consider that I am getting older," she said while exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban after being elected president of the Awami League for the 10th time.

She said the confidence and trust of the masses are Awami League's biggest strength.

"We only believe in the power of the people," she said.

"You must strengthen the party, giving highest priority to this. This is my request to you," she told party leaders and activists.

She put importance on establishing Awami League offices in every district and upazila.

"The central Awami League will help the local units if they are unable to set up their offices," she said.

She put emphasis on utilising every inch of arable land in the country to increase production for averting any unwanted situation.

She mentioned that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and sanctions, economic recession has gripped the whole world. "Many rich countries have already declared to be in recession. Bangladesh must not get trapped in that situation. If we can produce extra food, we can export those in many countries, mitigating our own demands."

Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on strengthening the party through recruiting new members.

"We will form eight new teams for the eight divisions, their responsibilities will be to look after the recruitment of the new members," she said.

She said the Awami League is the only organisation that developed from the land and people of this country while the BNP and Jatiya Party came from the pockets of military rulers who grabbed state powers illegally, violating the constitution of the country.

"They do not have any responsibility towards the people whereas we have the duties to improve the fate of the masses. Each and every leader and activist of the Awami League has responsibilities in this regard," she said.