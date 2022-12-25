Accepted party leadership considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Accepted party leadership considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina

UNB
25 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 09:53 pm
Accepted party leadership considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she accepted leadership of the party this time considering the volatile global economic situation.

"One must not take [leadership] responsibility so many times. But I accepted the responsibility considering the current global situation. You have to consider that I am getting older," she said while exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban after being elected president of the Awami League for the 10th time.

She said the confidence and trust of the masses are Awami League's biggest strength.

"We only believe in the power of the people," she said.

"You must strengthen the party, giving highest priority to this. This is my request to you," she told party leaders and activists.

She put importance on establishing Awami League offices in every district and upazila.

"The central Awami League will help the local units if they are unable to set up their offices," she said.

She put emphasis on utilising every inch of arable land in the country to increase production for averting any unwanted situation.

She mentioned that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and sanctions, economic recession has gripped the whole world. "Many rich countries have already declared to be in recession. Bangladesh must not get trapped in that situation. If we can produce extra food, we can export those in many countries, mitigating our own demands."

Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on strengthening the party through recruiting new members.

"We will form eight new teams for the eight divisions, their responsibilities will be to look after the recruitment of the new members," she said.

She said the Awami League is the only organisation that developed from the land and people of this country while the BNP and Jatiya Party came from the pockets of military rulers who grabbed state powers illegally, violating the constitution of the country.

"They do not have any responsibility towards the people whereas we have the duties to improve the fate of the masses. Each and every leader and activist of the Awami League has responsibilities in this regard," she said.

Top News / Politics

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

10h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

12h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

14h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

28m | TBS SPORTS
Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

2h | TBS SPORTS
Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

2h | TBS Stories
Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

4h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain