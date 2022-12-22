How does BNP even dream of coming to power again: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised BNP's dream of coming to power again referring to the 2008 general election which was accepted by all whereas the BNP-Jamaat alliance only got 30 seats.

"How does BNP even dream of coming to power again with the people's vote," she said while presiding over a meeting of the Awami League Working Committee (ALWC) in her official Ganabhaban residence here this evening.

The premier said the 2008 general election was held in a credible and fair manner, and none could raise any questions.

She said the AL-led grand alliance had achieved landslide victory in the election while BNP led alliance only got 30 seats.

The premier further said, "Is BNP doing anything better for the country and its people that they could build confidence and trust among people who will bring them to power again?"

She said, since its inception BNP has been playing ducks and drakes with the people's voting rights, referring to Ziaur Rahman's farcical yes-no vote and parliamentary election to cling on to power acquired illegally, violating the country's constitution.

Sheikh Hasina said Ziaur Rahman's wife Khaleda Zia had also held a farcical election on 15 February in 1996 where no political party took part.

The people of the country toppled the BNP government with a movement within one and a half month of the election as the people of the country never accepted vote rigging, she said.

She also added that there was an attempt to hold a general election in 2006 with a voter list of 1.23 crore fake voters which then was cancelled.

But the Awami League always comes to power with the people's mandate, she said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Kazia Zafarullah were present on the dais.

The ALWC meeting was held as part of the preparation to hold the 22nd tripartite National Council of the party at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital city on 24 December. Members of the ALWC also joined the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister introduced the newly elected leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo Mohila League.

Earlier, the newly elected leaders of the two organisations greeted the prime minister with bouquets at Ganobhaban, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told the media.