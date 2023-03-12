Will not participate in next JS polls under this govt: BNP tells EU diplomats

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 02:23 pm

Will not participate in next JS polls under this govt: BNP tells EU diplomats

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 02:23 pm
The BNP has reiterated its stance of not taking part in the upcoming national elections if held under the current Awami League government.

The call was made when a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) delegation, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met with diplomats of eight EU countries in Bangladesh on Sunday (12 March).

The meeting was held in Gulshan, Dhaka, at around 10am with discussions on the country's current political situation, human rights and freedom of speech were discussed among others issues.

Ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and Norway participated in the meeting. They were told by the main opposition party of the country will not participate in the next general elections under the Awami League government. 

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Organising Secretary (Dhaka Division) Shama Obaid and the party's Human Rights Affairs Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad were part of the BNP delegation.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, senior BNP leader Amir Khosru said, "Concerns surrounding Bangladesh falling into a deep crisis if people fail to exercise their voting rights in the next national polls, are there, both inside as well as outside of the country.  

"Everyone has the same objective, to make the next election free, fair and participatory."

Responding to a question from the journalists, he said, "BNP will not participate in the upcoming national elections under this government. This stance has been made clear to all who observe and work closely with Bangladesh. 

"The people of Bangladesh will not be able to elect their desired candidates under this illegal government. This matter is being discussed in detail regularly and the reasons behind this are known to all."

