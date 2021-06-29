Union parishad polls suspended as Covid-19 situation deteriorates

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended the elections of union parishads aiming to contain the transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, issued a circular confirming the matter today.

Union parishads that have expired their tenure and other union parishads that are going to expire have been asked to continue operation until the next elections, the circular said.

The suspension came under section 101 of Local Government (Union Parishad) Act 2009 for administrative benefits, it added.

Earlier on 10 June, the EC postponed voting in 163 union parishads and nine municipalities due to the sharp rise of the novel coronavirus infections in those areas.

The Election Commission fixed 21 June as the date for holding polls in those areas.

But due to the sharp rise in the Covid-19 infections, all types of elections were postponed on 1 April. Later on 2 June, the commission made an announcement regarding rescheduling elections.

