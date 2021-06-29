Union parishad polls suspended as Covid-19 situation deteriorates

Politics

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:17 pm

Related News

Union parishad polls suspended as Covid-19 situation deteriorates

Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, issued a circular confirming the matter today

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:17 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended the elections of union parishads aiming to contain the transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, issued a circular confirming the matter today.

Union parishads that have expired their tenure and other union parishads that are going to expire have been asked to continue operation until the next elections, the circular said.

The suspension came under section 101 of Local Government (Union Parishad) Act 2009 for administrative benefits, it added.

Earlier on 10 June, the EC postponed voting in 163 union parishads and nine municipalities due to the sharp rise of the novel coronavirus infections in those areas.

The Election Commission fixed 21 June as the date for holding polls in those areas.
But due to the sharp rise in the Covid-19 infections, all types of elections were postponed on 1 April. Later on 2 June, the commission made an announcement regarding rescheduling elections.
   

Top News

Union Parishad polls / Union parishad polls suspended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

28m | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook