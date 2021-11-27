Fifth phase UP election on 5 January

The fifth phase of the union parishad polls will be held on 5 January next year.

The Election Commission announced the schedule today.

The last date to submit nomination is 7 December. Nominations can be withdrawn till 15 December.

The first phase of polls to 369 UPs was held on 20 September while the second phase of polls in 833 UPs was held on 11 November.

Elections will be held in 1,000 UPs in the third phase tomorrow (28 November) and 640 UPs will hold polls in the fourth phase on 26 December.