Bloody 5th phase UP polls end in six more deaths

A vehicle carrying journalists came under attack when supporters of two chairman candidates locked horns in Karoldenga UP in Chattogram on Wednesday, 5 January, 2022. Photo: TBS

The Union Parishad (UP) polls continued to be marred by violence as six people were killed in the fifth phase of the elections.

Most of the killings took place outside voting centres, many of which were either at schools or colleges.

Although police and administration, time and again, said they were taking all precautions, the killings continued right under their noses.

The killings, however, did not come as a surprise.

The election day of the very first phase had been kicked off with two people being killed. Polls day of the second phase saw two more people dying during clashes between rival candidates.

Candidates showed their preference for clashes over canvassing and perhaps even developing a taste for blood as the election day of the third phase turned out to be the bloodiest with nine people killed.

During the polls day on the fourth phase, three people were killed. In the fifth phase, four people were killed during the pre-polls.

The deaths did not only happen on election day. There were killings both before and after as rule of law took a backseat. In total, the UP polls have left 76 people killed.

The trend continued on Wednesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Ankur Dutt was killed in a clash between supporters of two member candidates in Singra Ward-6 of Chatri Union outside the Singra Government Primary School in Chattogram's Anwara.

Police said Ankur was forced out of the centre by supporters of the Apple symbol candidate and beaten. Ankur was later taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Clash in Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS

In Bogura, 40-year-old Zakir Hossain was stabbed in Rameshwarpur Union near Jaigai High School at around 2pm.

According to locals, clashes broke out between supporters of two member candidates Ferdous Hasan Mithu and Sahidul Islam at around 2pm. Zakir Hossain was a supporter of Sahidul Islam.

Zakir, who was making a video recording, was suddenly swooped on by supporters of Mithu and was stabbed in his back and head.

He was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College where he died.

A private vehicle with fake stickers of different law enforcement agencies in Cumilla. Photo: TBS

Elsewhere in Bachamara union of Manikganj's Daulatpur upazila, 50-year-old Saleha Khatun died when she went to Bachamara Government Primary School to cast her vote in the afternoon. As supporters of two competing candidates began to clash with each other, Saleha lost consciousness and later died.

Police suspect that the woman died of a heart attack.

In Gaibandha's Saghata upazila, a supporter of a UP member candidate died after his throat was allegedly slit with a sharp razor. The incident took place outside Jummabari Adarsha College Centre in Ward-4 of Jummabari Union of the upazila.

Robin Hossain, 28, was arrested with an illegal firearm in his possession from Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali. Photo: TBS

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 43. According to the victim's family and locals, Abu Taher, a supporter of Aizal Mia (Tubewell) was attacked by supporters of Russel Ahmed (Fan) during a clash.

At one point, his throat was slit. He was found in critical condition and taken to Saghata Upazila complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile in Chandpur, two people were killed during clashes between supporters of two UP member candidates. The murders took place in Sachar area of Kachua upazila and Haimchar of Nilkamal Union.

Aside from the deaths, scores of others were injured as candidates and their supporters opted for clashes instead of canvassing.

