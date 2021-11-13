Transgender Sahida Bibi elected UP member in Khulna

Shahida Bibi, a transgender, has been elected as a member of reserved seat in Maguraghona union of Dumuria upazila of Khulna.

She won the election held on last Thursday by contesting in wards 4, 5 and 6 of Maguraghona union.

Newly elected UP member Shahida Bibi said, "I don't have a husband, children or family. I have only people as my own. I want to do something for them."

Competing with four women candidates, Shahida with Mic symbol has been elected with 2,740 votes.  Her nearest rival Laila Begum got 1,714 votes.

Sahida further said, "Despite being neglected in the society, people have elected me and given me a place in the society. So, I am indebted to all the voters in the area."
 

Union Parishad polls / Transgender

