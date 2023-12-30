Supporters of Trinamool BNP in Khagrachhari, independent candidate in Faridpur-3 attacked

The supporters of an independent candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency and the Trinamool BNP candidate for Khagrachhari came under attack during election campaigns in separate incidents on Friday.

In Khagrachhari, the supporters of the Trinamool BNP candidate Usshe Pru Marma, were allegedly attacked while campaigning in Dudakchhara area of Panchhari upazila around 2pm.

The candidate said it was his scheduled campaign in Panchhari upazila on Friday. Upon reaching the Dudakchara area of the upazila, the campaign was intercepted by some armed individuals.

Usshe said nine of his supporters were injured in the attack, and a private car, a microbus and 12 motorcycles used in the campaign were vandalised.

It is suspected that the incident may have been carried out on behalf of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) as the organisation boycotted the national polls to protest against the killing of its four leaders in Panchhari on 12 December.

Refuting such speculations, Aongo Marma, an organiser of UPDF, said local people of the area may have resisted the election campaign at Panchhari.

"UPDF is not involved in the incident," he added.

Panchhari police station Officer-in-Charge Shafiul Azam said they were not aware of any such incident till the filing of this report.

Yesterday, two supporters of Faridpur-3 independent candidate AK Azad, who is contesting the polls with the eagle symbol, sustained injuries during an attack allegedly by a supporter of the boat symbol.

The incident happened at North Channel Union of Faridpur Sadar Upazila around 7:30am.

Injured Abdul Aziz Sheikh and Siddique Sheikh have been admitted to Faridpur General Hospital.

Injured Siddique said he was on his way to the election office of the eagle symbol in the morning. Upon reaching Akkas Ali Bazar, he was intercepted and beaten up by Halim Sheikh, a worker of the boat symbol. Halim also threatened him not to work for the independent candidate Azad.

Following the incident, another supporter of the eagle symbol, Abdul Aziz engaged in a scuffle with Halim. He was also beaten up by the "boat supporter".

"They [boat supporters] threaten us every day, and tear down our posters and banners," alleged Aziz.

Acknowledging the incident, Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Shahidul Islam said action will be taken as per law if a written complaint is received.

In Chattogram, a case was filed against a total of 19 supporters of the boat and eagle symbols and 60-70 unnamed individuals for trying to kill policemen during a clash in Sandwip Upazila.

Sandwip model police station Sub-Inspector Md Joynul filed the case on Friday.

According to the case statement, on 24 December, the supporters of boat candidate Mahfuzur Rahman attacked the supporters of independent candidate Md Jamal Uddin in Santoshpur area. Police were attacked as they tried to bring the situation under control.

Fifteen of the accused are supporters of the Awami League candidate, while four others are supporters of the independent candidate.

As per the case statement, four police members sustained injuries in the incident and underwent treatment at hospital.

Sandwip police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Kabir said they have arrested two accused in connection with the incident. Efforts were underway to nab others.