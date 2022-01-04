Samyabadi Dal proposes to enact law, form polls-time govt under PM

Left-leaning Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (M-L) in their dialogue with President M Abdul Hamid today placed a five-point proposal, including enacting a time-befitting law over the formation of an acceptable Election Commission (EC).

During the president's ongoing dialogue with political parties on the ninth day, the party also proposed the formation of an election-time government under the leadership of the prime minister in line with the Constitution.

Later in the regular briefing after the dialogue, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said a six-member delegation led by Comrade Dilip Barua, the general secretary of Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (M-L), a partner of the Awami League-led 14-party combine, took part in the talks at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban here this evening.

They proposed to form a council consisting of constitutional bodies to form a "Search Committee" in the absence of the specific law in this connection.

The left-leaning party thanked the president for initiating talks with the political parties to form the EC.

Welcoming the leaders at Bangabhaban, the president said the well-thoughts of the political parties are very important for the formation of an independent, neutral and acceptable Election Commission.

The head of the state said the formation of election commission is the constitutional responsibility of the president.

Stressing on holding a free, fair and credible election, President Hamid said it was important to ensure a healthy environment in political arena and "this was a task of the political parties also".

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.

On 20 December, the first day of the ongoing dialogue with the political parties, the president began the talks with the Jatiya Party, main opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).

The dialogue with Jatiya Party (JP) will be held at 6pm and Jamiate Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh at 7pm on tomorrow (January 5).

The talks with the Gano Front is scheduled for 6 January at 6pm and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at 7pm.

Dialogue with Krishak Sramik Janata League will be held on 9 January at 6pm and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) at 7pm on that day.

Talks with the Jatiya Party (JP) will be held on 10 January at 6pm while with Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) will be held at 7pm.

According to the schedule of dialogue, the president will hold talks with the Islami Front Bangladesh at 6pm on Tuesday (11 January) and with the Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) at 7pm on the same day.

No date has yet been set for talks with other political parties. However, total 13-party sat for the dialogue with the president till date, the press secretary added.

Earlier, a dialogue was held with the participation of political parties ahead of the ninth, tenth and eleventh parliamentary elections.

The president has been given the power to appoint CECs and no more than four Election Commissioners. In the last few terms, the president has formed the Election Commission on the basis of the recommendations of the Search Committee.

The current EC's five-year tenure will end on 14 February. During this period, the president will form a new EC, under which the twelfth parliamentary polls will be held.