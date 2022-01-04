Samyabadi Dal proposes to enact law, form polls-time govt under PM

Politics

BSS
04 January, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

Samyabadi Dal proposes to enact law, form polls-time govt under PM

BSS
04 January, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 08:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Left-leaning Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (M-L) in their dialogue with President M Abdul Hamid today placed a five-point proposal, including enacting a time-befitting law over the formation of an acceptable Election Commission (EC).

During the president's ongoing dialogue with political parties on the ninth day, the party also proposed the formation of an election-time government under the leadership of the prime minister in line with the Constitution.

Later in the regular briefing after the dialogue, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said a six-member delegation led by Comrade Dilip Barua, the general secretary of Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (M-L), a partner of the Awami League-led 14-party combine, took part in the talks at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban here this evening.

They proposed to form a council consisting of constitutional bodies to form a "Search Committee" in the absence of the specific law in this connection.

The left-leaning party thanked the president for initiating talks with the political parties to form the EC.

Welcoming the leaders at Bangabhaban, the president said the well-thoughts of the political parties are very important for the formation of an independent, neutral and acceptable Election Commission.

The head of the state said the formation of election commission is the constitutional responsibility of the president.

Stressing on holding a free, fair and credible election, President Hamid said it was important to ensure a healthy environment in political arena and "this was a task of the political parties also".

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.

On 20 December, the first day of the ongoing dialogue with the political parties, the president began the talks with the Jatiya Party, main opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).

The dialogue with Jatiya Party (JP) will be held at 6pm and Jamiate Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh at 7pm on tomorrow (January 5).

The talks with the Gano Front is scheduled for 6 January at 6pm and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at 7pm.

Dialogue with Krishak Sramik Janata League will be held on 9 January at 6pm and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) at 7pm on that day.

Talks with the Jatiya Party (JP) will be held on 10 January at 6pm while with Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) will be held at 7pm.

According to the schedule of dialogue, the president will hold talks with the Islami Front Bangladesh at 6pm on Tuesday (11 January) and with the Bangladesh National Awami Party (Bangladesh NAP) at 7pm on the same day.

No date has yet been set for talks with other political parties. However, total 13-party sat for the dialogue with the president till date, the press secretary added.

Earlier, a dialogue was held with the participation of political parties ahead of the ninth, tenth and eleventh parliamentary elections.

The president has been given the power to appoint CECs and no more than four Election Commissioners. In the last few terms, the president has formed the Election Commission on the basis of the recommendations of the Search Committee.

The current EC's five-year tenure will end on 14 February. During this period, the president will form a new EC, under which the twelfth parliamentary polls will be held.

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / Election Commission formation / EC formation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

8h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

9h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

10h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

4h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

4h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

4h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership