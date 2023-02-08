President Hamid calls on Belgium to help repatriation of Rohingyas

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday sought the cooperation of Belgium for a safe, peaceful and dignified repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people to their homeland in Myanmar.

The president sought the support during the meeting with the visiting Belgium Queen Mathilde at Bangabhaban in the evening.

President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting. Welcoming the queen, he said Bangladesh deeply values its relations with Belgium,

Recalling with gratitude that Belgium was one of the first European countries to recognise Bangladesh in February 1972, he said since then, Belgium has been a steady supporter and partner in "our socio-economic developmental journey."

Belgium has been providing continuous assistance to Bangladesh and this assistance is increasing day by day, Hamid said.

He referred the completion of 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Belgium in 2022 as a landmark occasion.

"It gave us the opportunity to explore avenues to further widen and deepen our cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples," he said.

Raising the Rohingya issue he told the queen that for the last five years, Bangladesh has been sheltering more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (Rohingyas) who fled Myanmar due to persecution by the Myanmar military and security forces.

"Not a single Rohingyas could go back to their country yet as the Myanmar government has done nothing to create the appropriate conditions for their return," the president said, calling the Rohingyas a big burden for Bangladesh.

He called upon Belgium and international development agencies to take appropriate steps so that the Rohingyas can return to their country in a dignified manner.

During the meeting, Queen Mathilde praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. She said Bangladesh has undoubtedly shown humanity by sheltering the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

Information and Broadcasting Minisater Hasan Mahmud, Belgian ambassador to Bangladesh Didier Vanderhasselt, secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.

