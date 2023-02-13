President Hamid greets his successor President-elect Md Shahabuddin

President Abdul Hamid on Monday congratulated Mohammed Shahabuddin on being elected the country's 22nd head of state as his successor.

Hamid greeted the newly-elected president over phone and wished him success, president's press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.

Earlier on the day, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared Shahabuddin, Awami League Advisory Council member and the party's nominee, the president-elect of Bangladesh unopposed.

The CEC made the announcement at the Election Commission Office at noon after scrutinising Shahabuddin's nomination paper submitted on Sunday.

As per the election schedule two nomination papers were submitted for Shahabuddin on Sunday and one of those was accepted as valid after scrutiny today. There was no need to accept the other nomination paper.

A gazette was issued in the afternoon in this regard.

The ruling party's nominee was declared the next president of the country as no other political party with representation in parliament proposed any name for the presidential election.

President Hamid is set to complete his tenure on 23 April this year.

According to the constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days prior to the end of the incumbent president's tenure.