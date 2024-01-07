Salman F Rahman wins Dhaka-1, defeating Jatiyo Party's Salma Islam

Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-1 Salman Fazlur Rahman has been elected in the 12th parliamentary elections again held on Sunday.

Rahman, also private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, bagged 1,49,971 votes while his nearest rival Salma Islam from Jatiyo Party secured 34,746 votes.

The voting in the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am and concluded at 4:00pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies.