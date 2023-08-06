Govt to face US sanctions if rigged elections held: BNP leader Bulu

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 06:02 pm

BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu addresses a symbolic sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 6 August 2023. Photo: TBS
BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu addresses a symbolic sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 6 August 2023. Photo: TBS

The government will end up facing sanctions from the United States if it tries to hold rigged national elections, BNP Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu said today.      

"Iraq, Iran, Libya and Afghanistan have been destroyed by clashing with America. The resignation of this government is necessary to save the nation from destruction," he said at a sit-in programme organised by the Ganatantra Forum in front of the National Press Club in protest of the prison sentence against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman on Sunday (6 August).

He said the United States is a powerful nation and has very deep trade relations with Bangladesh. 

"We import goods worth Tk3,000 crore from the US while exporting Tk1.25 lakh crore, including ready-made garments and leather. If we cannot restore democracy in the country, we will lose the economic market from various countries, including America and Europe. The country's economy will face destruction," said Bulu.

He went on to say that the recent statements of foreign ambassadors in Dhaka, including the US ambassador, have made it clear that there is no democracy in the country.

The BNP leader alleged that the ruling government is conspiring to annihilate the Zia family. 

He said, "Staged rulings [in cases] are being passed against the top leaders of the BNP by the orders of the government to suppress its movement to restore democracy.

"The verdict in the corruption case against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman is a reflection of the vengeance of the ruling government members.

