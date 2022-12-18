PM will surely look into Hefazat-e-Islam's demands: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today that the prime minister will definitely look into the demands made by the Hefazat-e-Islam leaders and fulfill those which are deemed reasonable.

The home minister made the remarks at a press conference after a meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday (18 December).

Earlier on Saturday, the leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam held a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganobhaban. They put forth seven points of demand including the release of leaders, workers and scholars, and withdrawal of cases. The home minister was also present.

During the press briefing, Asaduzzaman said that the premier will take the demands into consideration.

"In case of the demands that will take time to look into, she will bring those to the attention of concerned individuals," he added.

Today was the sixth meeting of the national committee on coordination and management, and law and order situation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar-nationals in the camp areas of Bangladesh.

The home minister said that Myanmar's network is used in Rohingya camps. A committee has been formed to discourage it and promote utilising Bangladesh's network only.

Among others, representatives of various ministries and organisations were present in the meeting.