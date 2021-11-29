Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Jihadi passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 01:39 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hefazat-e-Islam Secretary General Maulana Nurul Islam Jihadi has passed away.

He died at Labaid Hospital in the capital around 12pm on Monday.

Hefazat-e-Islam's Organizing Secretary Maulana Mir Idris confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

He said that Nurul Islam was admitted to Labaid Hospital in Dhaka after falling ill on Saturday.

Nurul Islam's son Morshed bin Nur said, "The doctors said my father suffered from a heart attack two days ago [before going to the hospital] but did now know at the time."

"He was busy with the implementation of the Ulama Mashayekh Conference held on Saturday. Not seeking treatment immediately caused more damage. He fell ill in the car on his way back to the madrasa after the conference in the evening", said Nur.

He was then admitted to Labaid Hospital on Saturday.

Previously, Hefazat-e-Islam's Ameer Shah Muhibullah Babunagari was hospitalized after he felt unwell on 6 November, only a week after he was discharged from the hospital.

He was made the ameer of the organization following the death of the previous ameer Maulana Junaid Babunagari on 19 August.

