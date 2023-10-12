Hefazat brings out rally in Brahmanbaria to protest Israel’s attack on Palestine

Hefazat-e-Islam held a protest march and rally in Brahmanbaria against Israel's attack on Palestine and the "indiscriminate killing of innocent Muslims".

On Thursday (12 October), the leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam took out a protest rally in the premises of the Jamia Islamia Yunusia Madrasa in Kandipara of the district.

Madrasa teachers and students also joined the protest.

The speakers in the rally called upon the Muslim brotherhood to unite and form strong resistance against Israel, saying it is a religious responsibility of every Muslim to stand by Palestine.

After the protest rally, a protest march was taken out, circling the main road of the city and ending in front of the local press club.

Mufti Mubarak Ullah, principal of Jamia Islamia Yunusia Madrasa, presided over the protest while Hefazat-e-Islam Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman, Hefazat leader Mufti Borhan Uddin Qasemi and Maulana Tanveer Ahmed spoke at the protest rally.