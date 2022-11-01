Hefazat writing PM for release of its leaders; announces 17 Dec conference in Dhaka

Hefazat-e-Islam, the self-appointed protectors of Islam in Bangladesh, on Monday said it will write a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the withdrawal of all cases filed against the organisation's leaders and activists since 2013, and release of those who have been imprisoned.

Hefazat also decided to hold a conference of Islamic scholars in Dhaka on 17 December.

The organisation took the decision at its central committee meeting in Chattogram's Hathazari, at the Al Jameyatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa.

Hefazat chief Muhibullah Babunagari presided over the meeting. Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Muhammad Yahiya and Nayeb-e-Ameer Salahuddin Nanupuri were also present.

The meeting also decided to expand and reshuffle Hefazat's central committee and Dhaka city committee and announced a 17-member convening committee for the Chattogram city unit of the organisation with Tazul Islam as the unit convener.

It also formed a five-member sub-committee, chaired by Secretary General Allama Sazidur Rahman, to form Hefazat's district-level committees.

At the meeting, the Hefazat chief urged its leaders and activists not to use their organisational designation for any personal purpose at the national level.