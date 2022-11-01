Hefazat writing PM for release of its leaders; announces 17 Dec conference in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
01 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

Hefazat writing PM for release of its leaders; announces 17 Dec conference in Dhaka

UNB
01 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hefazat-e-Islam, the self-appointed protectors of Islam in Bangladesh, on Monday said it will write a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the withdrawal of all cases filed against the organisation's leaders and activists since 2013, and release of those who have been imprisoned.

Hefazat also decided to hold a conference of Islamic scholars in Dhaka on 17 December.

The organisation took the decision at its central committee meeting in Chattogram's Hathazari, at the Al Jameyatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa.

Hefazat chief Muhibullah Babunagari presided over the meeting. Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Muhammad Yahiya and Nayeb-e-Ameer Salahuddin Nanupuri were also present.

The meeting also decided to expand and reshuffle Hefazat's central committee and Dhaka city committee and announced a 17-member convening committee for the Chattogram city unit of the organisation with Tazul Islam as the unit convener.

It also formed a five-member sub-committee, chaired by Secretary General Allama Sazidur Rahman, to form Hefazat's district-level committees.

At the meeting, the Hefazat chief urged its leaders and activists not to use their organisational designation for any personal purpose at the national level.

Top News

Hefazat-e-Islam / Conference / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due