Raushan Ershad for judicial probe into alleged irregularities in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls

Leader of the opposition and Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad has demanded that a judicial probe committee be formed to investigate the alleged irregularities in Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections.

In a statement on Thursday (9 November), Raushan said the allegations of vote rigging and irregularities in the by-polls were reported in the media.

"A judicial inquiry should be formed in this matter. I hope the Election Commission will take the necessary and effective steps in addressing the issue," Raushan said.

By-elections to the constituency were held on 5 November, amid a boycott by the opposition parties citing various irregularities, including vote rigging.

Following the allegations of irregularities, the Election Commission postponed publishing the gazette notification of the results of the Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls and launched an inquiry into the allegations.

"At present, the commission is diligently scrutinising allegations of irregularities, rigging, and reported stamping of the boat symbol," EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told the media on Tuesday (7 November).