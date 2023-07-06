Quran burning in Sweden: Jamaat plans protest march in Bogura on Friday

The Jamaat-e-Islami has planned a protest march in Bogura on Friday protesting the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

A five-member delegation of Jamaat went to the district police super's office on Thursday to seek permission for Friday's rally.

"We wanted to organise the protest march under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami. However, the police raised objections regarding the political association of the event," said Jamaat leader advocate Riaz Uddin.

He mentioned that they had submitted a written application, which was not accepted by the authorities.

"We will hold the procession without Jamaat's banner," said Riaz Uddin.

Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Motahar Hossain said, "We have not received any application from Jamaat-e-Islami regarding their programme, nor have we granted any permission."

He further stated that a Jamaat delegation approached them to discuss the matter.

However, he said it is the district administration that has the authority to grant permission for such events. "Police do not have the power to approve or deny such programmes."