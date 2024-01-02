Dr Yunus victim of government's vengeance: Jamaat-e-Islami

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 10:12 pm

Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed deep concern by stating that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus is a victim of revenge by the Awami League government and that the verdict against him is pre-planned and state-managed.

Jamaat's acting Amir Professor Mujibur Rahman expressed this concern through a written statement on Tuesday (2 January). 

He also said, "The courts of Bangladesh have been indiscriminately convicting opposition leaders for the past few months. The judgments of the courts have raised a lot of questions in the people's minds. The verdict for Dr Yunus is no exception. 

"The government continues to try to wipe out the country's top leadership by implicating them in conspiracy cases. Former Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Maulana Matiur Rahman Nizami and Secretary General Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, along with other top leaders, were hanged as part of the Awami League's brutal plan. Allama Delawar Hussain Saeedi, a world-renowned Islamic scholar, was imprisoned for life and died due to medical negligence."

Mujibur Rahman expressed his concern about giving six months imprisonment to Muhammad Yunus. 

"Dr Muhammad Yunus is a respected international figure. In the global arena, he brought honour and achievement to Bangladesh. The unfortunate truth is that Yunus, too, has been sued and persecuted by the ruling Awami League. 

"The government filed a planned case against him and gave a pre-planned, state-managed verdict. We call on the government to immediately stop this harassment," he said.

"Muhammad Yunus is a victim of government's vengeance," he added.

