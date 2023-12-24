BNP to hold mass programmes from 26 Dec

BNP today announced a three-day programme starting from 26-28 December to call upon voters to boycott the national elections.

The party called upon a public gathering and will be handing out leaflets to discourage voters from voting, as per BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed's virtual press briefing.

They have refrained from scheduling any political event on Christmas day (25 December), recognizing it as a public holiday.

Jamaat-e-islami and one other party will announce the same programme, sources have confirmed.

Earlier on 24 December, the BNP and other opposition parties, demanding a non-partisan polls-time government, distributed leaflets across the country, urging people to refrain from going to the polling centres on 7 January and thus boycott the upcoming elections.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.