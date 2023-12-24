BNP to hold mass programmes from 26 Dec

TBS Report 
24 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 04:16 pm

BNP today announced a three-day programme starting from 26-28 December to call upon voters to boycott the national elections.

The party called upon a public gathering and will be handing out leaflets to discourage voters from voting, as per BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed's virtual press briefing. 

Opposition distributes poll-boycott leaflets defying EC warning 

They have refrained from scheduling any political event on Christmas day (25 December), recognizing it as a public holiday.

Jamaat-e-islami and one other party will announce the same programme, sources have confirmed.

Earlier on 24 December, the BNP and other opposition parties, demanding a non-partisan polls-time government, distributed leaflets across the country, urging people to refrain from going to the polling centres on 7 January and thus boycott the upcoming elections.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

